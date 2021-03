Female students of a government secondary school in Zamfara State abducted on Friday by bandits have been released, according to a report monitored on ARISE TV.

The freed students are said to be currently at the Palace of the Emir of Anka waiting for transportation to Gusau, the state capital.

Bandits had in the early hours of Friday attacked Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Mafara local Government Area of Zamfara State and abducted many students.

