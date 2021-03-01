Nigeria: Boko Haram - Yobe Government Shuts All Boarding Schools

The Yobe State government orders students to go home until they receive further directives.

The Yobe State Government has ordered boarding school students in the state to go home amidst fear of a Boko Haram attack.

The government asked students to vacate their hostels until they receive further directives.

The order, however, did not affect SS3 students.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited Government Girls Collage, Damaturu the students were seen moving out of the school. The school is also currently hosting Government Girls Collage, Buni Gari, which was relocated to Damaturu because of the activities of insurgents in the area.

Our reporter saw some students gathered on the premises of the school, some with their parents who had arrived to take them home.

The school was heavily guarded by security operatives last week with a military armored personnel carrier stationed at the entrance of the school over night.

The state's ministry of education did not respond to enquiries made by our reporter on the development.

Some teachers who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in confidence revealed a possible security threat to the schools.

"We only gathered that we should ask the students to go home because of security concerns. I am sure its not unconnected to the recent abductions in Niger State and Zamfara states," the source revealed.

PREMIUM TIMES recalled that many students were killed in boarding schools across the state at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency, leading to the relocation of many schools to Damaturu, the state capital.

The insurgents killed 29 students In Buni Yadi, 11 in Damaturu and several others in Mamudo.

The insurgents also infamously stormed Dapchi in February 2018 and abducted over a hundred schoolgirls.