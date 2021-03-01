East Africa: Two Rwandans Named Judges to East African Court of Justice

The East African Community Heads of State Summit on Saturday appointed new judges to the East African Court of Justice, a regional Court that litigate on matters pertaining to the interpretation of EAC treaty.

The meeting which was held virtually and convened by President Paul Kagame, in his capacity as outgoing chair of the Summit, took place on Saturday February 27.

The judges to represent Rwanda are Richard Muhumuza who was named to the EACJ first instance division while Anita Mugeni will sit on the bench of the court's appellate chamber.

Muhumuza, who has previously worked as Prosecutor general, is currently a justice of the Supreme Court while Mugeni is a senior lawyer who is a partner with MRB Attorneys, a Rwandan law firm.

Other judges to the court First Instance Division include Justice Yohane Bakobora Masara and Justice Richard Wabwire Wejuli as well as Justice Nestor Kayobera and Justice Kathurima M'inoti to the court Appellate Division.

The judges immediately took oath to commence their duties.

The summit also appointed Justice Nestor Kayobera as judge president of the court, Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire as the vice president, Justice Yohane Bakobora Masara as principal judge and Justice Audace Ngiye as Deputy Principal judge.

The judges replace Justice Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, Justice Liboire Nkurunziza, Justice Aaron Ringera, Lady Justice Monica Mugenyi, Justice Dr Faustin Ntezilyayo and Justice Fakihi Jundu, who were thanked by the Summit for their service to the community.

East African Community leaders on Saturday appointed Kenya's Peter Mathuki, as the next Secretary-General of the regional bloc taking over from Liberat Mfumukeko, a Burundian who completed his five-year term.

During the meeting, Kagame was replaced by his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta as chair of the summit for the next one year.

EAC comprises six nations, namely; Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

DRC and Somalia are also bidding to join the bloc.