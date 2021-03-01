Rwanda: Amavubi Coach Mashami Signs One Year Contract Extension

The national football team head coach, Vincent Mashami has signed a one-year contract extension, after guiding the wasps to a quarterfinal finish in the CHAN 2020 championship last month.

The 38 -year-old has been tasked with guiding the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of nations and the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

Mashami has been the coach of the national team since August 2018. His contract expired on February 11.

Rwanda will host Mozambique in the 2021 Africa cup of nations qualifier on March 22 before taking on Cameroon on March 30.

Rwanda is bottom of Group F with two points. Cameroon leads the group with 10 points while Cap-Verde and Mozambique have four points respectively.

Meanwhile Amavubi will kick off their world cup qualifiers in June. Rwanda is in Group E with Mali, Uganda and Kenya.