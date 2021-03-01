East Africa: Kagame Calls for Continued EAC Cooperation to Tackle Covid-19 Effects

28 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

President Paul Kagame has called on the East African Community (EAC) partner states to maintain cooperation to build resilience in face of the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent economic challenges.

Kagame was speaking at the 21st ordinary meeting of the Summit of the East African Community Heads of State, held virtually on Saturday, February 27.

Kagame who is the outgoing Chair of the regional bloc said that while the body has had its health systems, travel and trade heavily disrupted, regional cooperation had played a role in mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

"Our health systems have been challenged like never before, and the disruption to travel and trade has been significant. This situation has had real impacts on the well-being and livelihoods of our people. However, the positive examples of cooperation we have seen, through our East African Community institutions, have played a role in mitigating the effects of the pandemic," the President said.

Going forward, Kagame said focus should be on rebuilding and strengthening cooperation to serve as a pillar of resilience.

"Our focus now should be on rebuilding stronger than before, with closer regional cooperation as a pillar of our resilience and prosperity. Let us continue in this spirit, and actually do even more and better, together," he said.

Kagame congratulated Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, the incoming Chairperson of the Summit as well as the new Secretary-General, Peter Mathuki.

Mathuki is replacing outgoing Secretary-General, Libérat Mfumukeko who the President thanked for his service to the bloc.

The president also extended gratitude to fellow Heads of State as well as the East African Community Secretariat, for the cooperation with Rwanda during the country's tenure as Chair.

