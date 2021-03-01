Kenya's Confirmed Covid-19 Cases Rise By 325 to Nearly 106,000

28 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The number of declared Covid-19 infections in Kenya on Sunday increased by 325 to 105,973, the Health ministry announced, saying 3,282 samples had been tested within a day.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country has tested over 1,298,800 samples for the disease since reporting the first case on March 13, 2020.

All but 29 of the new patients were Kenyans.

Eighty of them were female and 245 male, the youngest a year old and the oldest 85.

Two hundred and seven of the new infections were recorded in Nairobi County, 30 in Busia, 21 in Mombasa, 14 in Machakos and 11 in Kiambu.

Kajiado accounted for nine of the cases, Uasin Gishu and Garissa five each, Nakuru, Meru and Tharaka Nithi, Murang'a and Kericho two each, and Kirinyaga, Makueni, Migori, Narok, Kakamega, Bungoma and West Pokot one each.

CS Kagwe announced that the number of recovered patients had risen by 69 to 86,678 and that 58 of them were in the home-based care programme while 11 had been hospitalised.

He also reported that two more patients had succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll in Kenya to 1,856.

By Sunday, 1,495 patients had been registered under the home-based car programme while 347 had been hospitalised countrywide.

Of those admitted, 58 were in intensive care units (ICU), 26 of them on ventilatory support, 28 on supplemental oxygen and four under observation.

Another 15 patients were also on supplemental oxygen, but in general wards (14) and a high dependency unit (one).

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.