Kenya: Raila Odinga Says He Is a Devoted Christian, Not a Witchdoctor

28 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Derick Luvega

ODM leader Raila Odinga told a congregation on Sunday that he is not a witchdoctor and does not rely on dark forces for the advancement of his political career as alleged by his opponents.

Mr Odinga spoke at St Stephen's Lwanya Catholic Church in Mundika, Busia County.

The Orange Democratic Movement leader said so in apparent reference to remarks by Deputy President William Ruto.

The DP and his allies, while wooing supporters ahead of the 2022 General Election, have told them not to trust "mganga ( a witchdoctor)" and "mtu wa vitendawili (a man of riddles)".

Mr Odinga said, "They keep calling me mganga. I am not a witch doctor. I'm a Christian who attends church services regularly but I do not boast about it."

The ODM boss noted that several miracles have taken place in his life and that he cannot embrace "the dark forces of witchcraft".

"What I do not like doing is boasting about my Christianity. I pray that God may help unite our country."

Among politicians who attended the service were Governors Sospeter Ojaamong' (Busia) and Cornel Rasanga, (Siaya) and MPs Raphael Wanjala (Budalang'i), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Geoffrey Omuse (Teso South) and Caleb Amisi (Saboti), and former Funyula MP Paul Otwoma.

Only Mr Odinga who was allowed to address the faithful inside the church.

Fr Moses Langiri, who led the service, issued the directive saying Mr Odinga was their guest and that the other politicians could speak outside the church.

"It is only our guest who will speak to us. The rest will be allowed to address us from the stairs outside after the service ends," he said.

