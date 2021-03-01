Kenya: Musalia Mudavadi Tells Raila Odinga to Brace for Battle of His Life

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has told opposition leader Raila Odinga to brace for the battle of his life in the 2022 presidential election, insisting that he is not begging for anyone's endorsement.

Mr Mudavadi dared all those interested in the presidency to step into the ring and sell their agenda to Kenyans without undermining anyone.

The ANC leader warned Kenyans against supporting "merchants of division".

"I am here to urge the people of Meru to walk with me in this journey," he said. "I am ready to walk the whole mile and haven't asked anyone to step down for me. Everyone should sell their agenda and let Kenyans decide at the ballot."

He spoke at Living Waters EAPC Church at Chugu, where he attended a service, and at Hope Ministry in Meru town, where he took part in a fundraiser.

BBI endorsement

The ANC leader, who was accompanied by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Lugari MP Ayub Savula and scores of party officials from Meru, said the BBI is good for Kenyans.

He lauded county assemblies for endorsing the BBI Bill despite opposition from leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Mudavadi added that the residents of Mt Kenya cannot be auctioned in the political market.

He maintained that his dream is to have a peaceful country where the economy thrives.

He said there is need for a sober leader to revive the economy so as to create wealth to finance the 35 per cent of the national cake to be devolved under the BBI proposals.

Mr Sakaja said he had decided to back Mr Mudavadi due to his mature and sober politics.

Mr Savula said Mr Mudavadi cannot deputise anyone and that he will vie for the presidency.