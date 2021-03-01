Kenya: Musalia Mudavadi Tells Raila Odinga to Brace for Battle of His Life

28 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Muchui

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has told opposition leader Raila Odinga to brace for the battle of his life in the 2022 presidential election, insisting that he is not begging for anyone's endorsement.

Mr Mudavadi dared all those interested in the presidency to step into the ring and sell their agenda to Kenyans without undermining anyone.

The ANC leader warned Kenyans against supporting "merchants of division".

"I am here to urge the people of Meru to walk with me in this journey," he said. "I am ready to walk the whole mile and haven't asked anyone to step down for me. Everyone should sell their agenda and let Kenyans decide at the ballot."

He spoke at Living Waters EAPC Church at Chugu, where he attended a service, and at Hope Ministry in Meru town, where he took part in a fundraiser.

BBI endorsement

The ANC leader, who was accompanied by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Lugari MP Ayub Savula and scores of party officials from Meru, said the BBI is good for Kenyans.

He lauded county assemblies for endorsing the BBI Bill despite opposition from leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Mudavadi added that the residents of Mt Kenya cannot be auctioned in the political market.

He maintained that his dream is to have a peaceful country where the economy thrives.

He said there is need for a sober leader to revive the economy so as to create wealth to finance the 35 per cent of the national cake to be devolved under the BBI proposals.

Mr Sakaja said he had decided to back Mr Mudavadi due to his mature and sober politics.

Mr Savula said Mr Mudavadi cannot deputise anyone and that he will vie for the presidency.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.