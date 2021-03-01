Chad - Several Killed During Arrest of Opposition Figure

Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency
Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno in 2019.
28 February 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

A former rebel leader said several members of his family, including his mother, were killed. He is planning to participate in the country's presidential election.

At least two people were killed after security forces attempted to detain Chad's opposition presidential candidate Yaya Dillo on Sunday.

Dillo, who plans to run in the election in April, told Reuters he was attacked at home by members of the presidential guard on Sunday morning. He said that five family members were killed, including his mother.

The government released a statement that said security forces were trying to arrest Dillo after he refused to answer to two judicial mandates and were met with armed resistance. The ensuing gunfight resulted in two deaths and five injuries, according to the statement.

A government spokesman said Dillo fired first, before security forces retaliated. It is not clear if Dillo has been taken into custody.

Who is Yaya Dillo?

Dillo is a former rebel leader who fought against President Idriss Deby in 2006 before joining his government. Dillo recently served as Chad's representative to the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC).

He is one of 16 people who have said they will run against Deby in April's election.

Deby has been in power since 1990. In a new constitution that was adopted three years ago, he could be allowed to stay in power until 2033.

Hundreds of protesters against Deby's presidential candidacy took to the streets earlier this month.

(AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.