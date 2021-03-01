Kenya: DCI Nab Fake Policeman

28 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Police have nabbed a man who has been posing as a police officer and even 'patrolling' within Nairobi well past curfew hours.

And detectives are investigating how the civilian, namely Gregory Simiyu Mabele started conducting his self-assigned, illegal night patrols in Langata's Southlands area.

According to a report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the suspect donned in fatigues belonging to the police and impersonated a police officer.

Authorities suspect Simiyu is part of a wider cabal of criminals who pose as police officers and betray the trust of unsuspecting members of the public by defrauding and stealing from them.

"The 40-year-old suspect was arrested past curfew hours, as he walked around the Southlands suburbs, pretending to be offering public safety and security services," DCI said.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be arraigned on Monday.

He is expected to answer the charges of being in unlawful possession of government stores contrary to Section 324 (2) and Impersonating a police officer contrary to Section 101 (1) (b) of the National Police Service Act.

