Kenya: NMS Unveils Road Repairs Plan

Nairobi Metropolitan Services' (NMS) ongoing repair of roads within the city continues, with focus now turning towards Industrial Area.

NMS announced it had commenced the process of improving the state of more than 38 roads along the busy route.

This follows the announcement of tendering process for the restoration of the roads which have been categorised into different lots.

The roads include Garage Road, Homa Bay Road, Workshop Road, Pate Road, and Dar es Salaam Road as part of Lot 1 roads in the area.

Lot 2 include Busia and Kampala Roads, Lot 3, Gilgil, Bamburi, and Changamwe Roads while Lot 4 roads are Dakar, Funzi, Athi River and Addis Ababa Roads.

For Lot 5, the targeted roads are Catalysts Road, Machakos Road, Baricho road and Wundany Road while Lot 6 include Rangwe, Mareba, Hola, Lusingeti and Kitui Roads.

Migwani Road, Isiolo, Bandari, Wajir, Chogoria and Jirore Roads under Lot 7 are also targeted for rehabilitation the same as Butere, Yarrow, Bunyala and Factory Street under Lot 8.

The last batch will include Ndume, Nyahera, Runyenje, Lokitaung, Mogadishu roads and attendant non-motorised transport in the area.

"NMS invites bids from interested and eligible tenderers to submit their bids for the following tenders before March 10, 2021," said NMS Deputy Director-General Kang'ethe Thuku.

NMS has been involved in re-carpeting and tarmacking of roads in the city centre and surrounding areas.

Last September, the Maj-Gen Badi-led entity said it intends to speed up road repairs across the capital following the completion of a new asphalt (bitumen) plant on Kangundo Road.

The plant is able to produce 2,400 tonnes of bitumen daily which is enough to recarpet three kilometres of road.

Nairobi County has been relying on asphalt from a plant on Nanyuki Road in Industrial Area which produces only 150 to 300 tonnes of asphalt a day.

Already, NMS has re-carpeted a number of roads in Nairobi's central business district (CBD) including City Hall way, Moi Avenue, Wabera Street with Grogon and Kirinyaga Roads also nearing completion.

Kenyatta Avenue, Wabera and Muindi Mbingu Streets have also been transformed into NMT corridors with pedestrian and cycle paths constructed in the three streets.

The development is aimed at providing safe walking and cycling space for Nairobi residents who would want to walk or cycle in and out of Nairobi's CBD.

Also, NMS together with Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) have begun the construction of 408 kilometres of access roads in different informal settlements in Nairobi.

Areas set to benefit include Kawangware, Riruta, parts of Dagoretti North, Mathare, Kangemi, Mukuru, Kibera, parts of Githurai 44 and 45, Mwiki and Zimmermann, among others with the access roads in the areas upgraded to bitumen standards.