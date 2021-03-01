Kenya: Woman Beheads Son Who Refused to Breastfeed

28 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Police have arrested a woman who reportedly beheaded her one-year-old son after he refused to breastfeed.

Night Akoth Otieno, 23, is said to have beheaded her son using a panga on Saturday. She is from Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County.

The child is said to have died on the spot following the incident which occurred when her husband was away.

Gabriel Nyatame, the area chief indicated that the woman suffers from mental disorder.

"She was angered when her third born son refused to breastfeed," Nyatame told Radio Ramogi.

The administrator said the woman took a sharp panga and beheaded the baby inside the house leaving the head and the body lying separately in a pool of blood.

Mr Nyatame said upon interrogation, the woman confessed that she beheaded her son after he refused to breastfeed several times.

The woman was handed over to police officers and is detained at Ndhiwa police station while the son's body was taken to Manyataa Kobodo mortuary.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.