Kenya: Nyamu 'Unveils' Baby Daddy

28 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Politician and lawyer Karen Nyamu has confirmed she sired her baby with a married man.

Nyamu confirmed vernacular singer Samido Muchoki as her baby daddy despite publicly living in denial for months.

At the weekend, Nyamu shared a video of a father-son moment with the caption, "A dad doesn't tell you that he loves you, he shows you #muchokis".

Her post left her fans with mixed reactions with a section congratulating her while others bashing her for being involved with a married man.

It comes days after Nyamu asked netizens to refrain from calling her a homewrecker over her relationship with the married singer.

"I saw Samidoh with his wife on Valentines where were you and how is she saying?" asked a curious fan.

Nyamu replied; "Hehe I was home with the babies and no nanny. Muwachange kuniita homewrecker, she is not complaining."

Rumors of Nyamu and Samidoh dating emerged late last year when Nyamu's friends organized a baby shower for her. There even were suggestions the singer funded the baby shower.

Thanking her friends for the event she wrote on Instagram, "Surprise baby shower. I have the best friends everrrr! Thank you so much for making me feel so special. To baba SM jr kwa kuniset up na ma meetings haziko, ishio nitukwaria😂 May someone make you feel just like you made me feel today🤍"

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

