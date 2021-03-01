Tanzania: Arusha District Council Passes 57bn/ - Budget Estimates

27 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deus Ngowi

ARUSHA District Council has passed 57bn/- as budget estimates for the fiscal year 2021/22.

Councillors passed the budget after discussion on the proposals, insisting that the council should go above the estimated budget for collection in the same fiscal year for the council's interest.

Arusha District Council Planning Officer Anna Urio tabled the collection target as 4.4bn/- collected from different sources.

On behalf of District Council Executive Director (DED) Saad Mtambule, Ms Urio said salaries would take a whopping 40bn/-, while 1.5bn/- would be for other expenditures and the budget would see development projects consume 10bn/-.

Collection projection records a 200m/ increase from internal sources compared to last year's.

Arusha District Council priorities include improvement in its income collection system, development of its sand and a moram quarry at Mirongoine.

Others are making better its Ngaramtoni abattoir, the setting up of a fence and a washroom in the same place as well as refurbishing its sewerage system.

There will be an improvement in the formalisation of residential areas at Kiserian to boost and facilitate revenue collection. Ms Urio said the council was set to construct an industrial park for activities conducted by small businesspersons.

Kiranyi Councillor John Seneu hailed the DED's office for a well-prepared budget, saying it had touched all relevant areas, expressing contentment on improved ways to collect revenue.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.