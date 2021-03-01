Tanzania: Arusha District Council Passes 57bn/ - Budget Estimates

ARUSHA District Council has passed 57bn/- as budget estimates for the fiscal year 2021/22.

Councillors passed the budget after discussion on the proposals, insisting that the council should go above the estimated budget for collection in the same fiscal year for the council's interest.

Arusha District Council Planning Officer Anna Urio tabled the collection target as 4.4bn/- collected from different sources.

On behalf of District Council Executive Director (DED) Saad Mtambule, Ms Urio said salaries would take a whopping 40bn/-, while 1.5bn/- would be for other expenditures and the budget would see development projects consume 10bn/-.

Collection projection records a 200m/ increase from internal sources compared to last year's.

Arusha District Council priorities include improvement in its income collection system, development of its sand and a moram quarry at Mirongoine.

Others are making better its Ngaramtoni abattoir, the setting up of a fence and a washroom in the same place as well as refurbishing its sewerage system.

There will be an improvement in the formalisation of residential areas at Kiserian to boost and facilitate revenue collection. Ms Urio said the council was set to construct an industrial park for activities conducted by small businesspersons.

Kiranyi Councillor John Seneu hailed the DED's office for a well-prepared budget, saying it had touched all relevant areas, expressing contentment on improved ways to collect revenue.