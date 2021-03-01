Tanzania: Yanga Do Not Under-Rate Opponents in Asfc, Says Kaze

Young Africans have been urged to approach seriously their Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) match against Kengold FC set at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

Elsewhere today, in a late kickoff, Azam will be at home taking on Mbuni FC while an early fixture will see Polisi Tanzania welcoming Kwamndolwa FC.

It is a knockout match meaning that any team which will finish the 90 minutes battle with a defeat will not earn a chance to progress into the next round of the competition.

Though not famously known, Kengold which hails from Mbeya are among the teams doing well in the First Division League (FDL) no wonder they occupy third slot in their group A with 16 points from 10 encounters.

They will try to use the platform as an opportunity to showcase what they are capable to do when facing big teams and here is where the toughness of the game originates.

Speaking ahead of the match, Yanga coach Cedric Kaze said they know how difficult the game will be but have had enough time to prepare hoping to snatch the essential win.

"In these matches, it does not matter which level your opponents are basing on the fact that when you lose, it becomes the end of the road in the competition. "We are well prepared and I have already encouraged my players to take the game seriously since we know that Kengold are a good side which can give us a great match," he said.

The Jangwani Street based club have made it clear that their target this season is to win all the titles they will be exposed to hence a win today will see them moving close to their dreams.

Until now, they have clinched Mapinduzi Cup and are eager to fight for both ASFC and top flight league trophies to compliment their objectives in the unfolding season.

Meanwhile, Yanga midfielder Balama Mapinduzi who has been out of action for a long time due to injury is expected to begin right training sessions early next month.

He had to undergo two surgeries the first one was done at Muhimbili National Hospital in the city before he was transferred to South Africa for further treatment.

Commenting on his progress recently, coach Kaze said he expect to see Mapinduzi on the pitch in the last matches of the season after becoming 100 percent fit to resume his duties