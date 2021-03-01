Nigeria: Don't Gloat Over Banditry, Kidnappings, Killings in the North - Fani-Kayode Warns Southerners

A former Aviation minister and foremost chieftain of the PDP, Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode has warned southerners mocking the killings and other vices happening in the Northern part of Nigeria to desist from such act and help their brothers in the North.

There have been reports making rounds in the media of kidnapping and banditry in the northern region of Nigeria lately, sending panic waves across the country.

Just today, over 317 girls in a boarding school in Zamfara kidnapped said are yet released from the throes of bandits operating in the north, among other news related to kidnapping in the region.

Concerned about the happenings and body language of those suspected to be southerners, Chief Fani-Kayode warned that southerners who mock people in the north for what they are going through in the hands of Terrorists are shortsighted and ignorant of history.

He warned that if southerners don't help their northern brothers they may suffer the same fate.

"Southerners that mock the north and laugh at the travails they are going through in the hands of terrorists are ignorant & shortsighted. The fire that is burning down your neighbour's house will end up burning yours as well if you do not help him to put it out. Stop gloating"

Recent events in the northern part of Nigeria has made the region a dreaded place to visit for both tourists and people with business intention.

