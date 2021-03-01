Nigeria: Right of Way - Govt Demolishes Shanties, Illegal Structures Along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway

1 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Adegboye

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, yesterday, carried out the demolition of shanties and illegal structures on the right of way at Toyota Bus Stop, along Oshodi-Apapa expressway, in Lagos.

Giving reasons for the demolition, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr. Kayode Popoola, said: "The continued occupation of the right of way by spare part dealers and traders had delayed the beautification of the right of way and the reconstruction of the Toyota section of the busy expressway.

"With the reclamation of the right of way now, works on the beautification of the way and reconstruction of the Toyota section of the dual carriageway are expected to commence immediately by contractors."

Asked if formal notice was served on the alleged illegal occupants of the right of way to vacate, Popoola said: "The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, held a meeting with them on January 14, 2021, over their illegal occupation of the right of way, and gave them time to vacate the place for reconstruction works."

Assuring spare part dealers whose wares seized by the task force because they were not around to move their wares away, Chairman, Task Force, Governor's Office, Mr. Shola Jejeloye, said: "If the dealers sign an undertaking that they will not return to the place, their seized wares will be returned to them."

Speaking on the demolition, Martins Obidiozor, Manager, Unity Warehouse, said they were served notice to vacate the place, but he had nowhere to move his wares to, that was why he left them outside.

Obidiozor said: "We want the government to allow us to make use of the right of way because when we offload our goods, everything does not enter our warehouse."

