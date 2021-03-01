Uganda: Gombe Hospital Stuck With 15 Human Skeletons Exhumed 18 Days Ago

27 February 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Wilson Kutamba

The administration of Gombe General Hospital is stuck with human remains of 15 deceased persons which police brought to the hospital mortuary early last this month.

Police took the human remains to Gombe Hospital on February 9 after relatives dumped them in Mpigi District on February 8.

The human remains were exhumed from Kyengera Town Council on February 8 by the family of Ms Aisha Kwagala and transferred for reburial in Busese A Village, Nkozi sub-county in Mpigi District.

However, the remains were abandoned at the proposed burial ground at around 5:15pm, that same day, after Ms Kwagala's family failed to agree with the landlord at Busese A Village.

The human remains which were in skeleton form were wrapped in backcloth with name tags that included; Nakamanya Kintu, Sam, Namusisi, Nsubuga x3, Nakabembe, Nalwoga, Zaina, Nakiwola, Sande, Mayombwe Emma, Benna, Nalwaga Jalia and Sebastian Kibem.

Dr Samuel Ssekamatte, the hospital medical superintendent said they are still waiting for both police and relatives of the deceased persons to inform them when they will collect the remains from the mortuary.

"The family members of the deceased approached us seeking to take the remains for reburial but we referred them to police which advised them to first secure a court order. When we wait longer without any response, we will be prompted to bury the remains in the public cemetery," He told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview on Friday.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy police spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan said Ms Kwagala has informed them that they had secured another piece of land in Entebbe, Wakiso District where they plan to rebury the remains.

He said police have already linked up with local leaders in the area where the remains will be reburied and verified that the secured piece of land is not encumbered.

"I have also learnt that the family has secured the court order and they are yet to present it to us to crosscheck whether it is genuine. As soon as they do that, we will definitely hand over the remains to them," he said

When Daily Monitor contacted Ms Kwagala she declined to comment on the matter.

"I can't comment on that matter please," she said in a telephone interview before hanging up.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

