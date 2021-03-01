Nigeria: Legal Aid Council Receives 45 Cases in 1 Month

The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter, said on Saturday that the council received 45 cases in January.

The State Coordinator of the council, Labaran Kabo, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Kabo said that out of the 45 cases, 40 were criminal matters, while five were civil cases.

According to him, during the period under review, the council completed 15 criminal cases, while 25 are still pending in court.

He further explained that the five civil cases are still pending in court.

"Some of the criminal cases were on armed robbery, criminal breach of trust, homicide, rape and theft, while the civil cases were on marriage and land disputes, as well as debt recovery".

The coordinator said that the council is giving voice to the voiceless and advised those who could not afford to pay for such services to feel free and contact the council.

"Our mandate is to ensure equality and justice for all Nigerians by providing effective free legal aid and assistance in a way that reflects basic constitutional ideals and goals of government to access justice".

