Seychelles: Treasures of Seychelles Campaign Being Shared By BBC Travel, Island Nation's Tourism Board

The treasures of Seychelles waiting to be discovered by future visitors is a campaign idea being shared by the Seychelles Tourism Board and BBC Travel, a partnership in its third year.

In the campaign called 'Senses of the Seychelles,' BBC Travel audiences will be able to immerse themselves in the beauty of the islands and its hidden gems waiting to be unearthed, STB said.

The campaign looks to connect with travellers, presenting them with another side of Seychelles, beyond its beautiful sandy beaches.

The chief executive of STB, Sherin Francis, told SNA on Tuesday that the campaign comes at an opportune time as Seychelles will need a lot of visibility when it starts implementing its recovery strategy after the economic downturn as a result of COVID-19.

"This is taking into account that there are a lot of competitions out there as many destinations are thinking of launching their campaigns to attract more holidaymakers," said Francis.

The campaign has already begun and will run through the end of the year on BBC Global News, which has up to 450 million viewers in over 200 countries and territories. The campaign will also remain on the BBC website, which has 151 million unique browsers, as well as their social media pages.

BBC global audiences are found within the destination's core markets, giving paradise exposure to potential visitors.

The chief executive added that "Seychelles and BBC are engaged in a strong partnership which makes it easier for us to push some of our communications on their medium or channel," said Francis.

While the world continues to experience the COVID-19 pandemic, Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, remains open to visitors and has put in place protocols to ensure safe travel and stay for its visitors. As visitors enjoy their stay, it is essential that they remain conscious of these measures to keep Seychelles safe.

STB said that the latest campaign follows the previous 'Secrets of the Seychelles' campaign, which allowed audiences to follow a series of 30-second postcard videos dubbed "A love letter to the Seychelles" where they see the islands through the eyes of several locals sharing their passionate testimonials.

Seychellois who have featured in the campaign included conservationist Said Harryba, renowned local artist George Camille, and ceramicist Zara Albert.