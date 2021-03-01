Seychelles: Treasures of Seychelles Campaign Being Shared By BBC Travel, Island Nation's Tourism Board

27 February 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The treasures of Seychelles waiting to be discovered by future visitors is a campaign idea being shared by the Seychelles Tourism Board and BBC Travel, a partnership in its third year.

In the campaign called 'Senses of the Seychelles,' BBC Travel audiences will be able to immerse themselves in the beauty of the islands and its hidden gems waiting to be unearthed, STB said.

The campaign looks to connect with travellers, presenting them with another side of Seychelles, beyond its beautiful sandy beaches.

The chief executive of STB, Sherin Francis, told SNA on Tuesday that the campaign comes at an opportune time as Seychelles will need a lot of visibility when it starts implementing its recovery strategy after the economic downturn as a result of COVID-19.

"This is taking into account that there are a lot of competitions out there as many destinations are thinking of launching their campaigns to attract more holidaymakers," said Francis.

The campaign has already begun and will run through the end of the year on BBC Global News, which has up to 450 million viewers in over 200 countries and territories. The campaign will also remain on the BBC website, which has 151 million unique browsers, as well as their social media pages.

BBC global audiences are found within the destination's core markets, giving paradise exposure to potential visitors.

The chief executive added that "Seychelles and BBC are engaged in a strong partnership which makes it easier for us to push some of our communications on their medium or channel," said Francis.

While the world continues to experience the COVID-19 pandemic, Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, remains open to visitors and has put in place protocols to ensure safe travel and stay for its visitors. As visitors enjoy their stay, it is essential that they remain conscious of these measures to keep Seychelles safe.

STB said that the latest campaign follows the previous 'Secrets of the Seychelles' campaign, which allowed audiences to follow a series of 30-second postcard videos dubbed "A love letter to the Seychelles" where they see the islands through the eyes of several locals sharing their passionate testimonials.

Seychellois who have featured in the campaign included conservationist Said Harryba, renowned local artist George Camille, and ceramicist Zara Albert.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.