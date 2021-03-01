Tanzania: President Magufuli Swears in Dr Bashiru As Ambassador, Chief Secretary

27 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President John Magufuli on Saturday (February 27, 2021) sworn-in the recently appointed Ambassador and Chief Secretary, Dr Bashiru Ally at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Dr. Bashiru was appointed by President John Magufuli on the 26th of February to fill the vacuum left by Ambassador Engineer John Kijazi who passed away on the 17th of February, this year.

Speaking after being sworn-in, Dr. Bashiru thanked President Magufuli for appointing him, describing it as "a sign of confidence the President has shown in me."

Meanwhile, Dr Bashiru promised to work hard since he has been entrusted by His Excellency President Magufuli.

"I thank you very much President Magufuli for trusting me... .this is the second time you have given me the confidence to serve our Nation in a great position... l will repay that trust with faith," said the Ambassador Dr. Bashiru

Prior to his new roles, Dr Bashiru was serving as the Secretary General of the ruling Party (CCM).

Dr Bashiru replaced CCM cadre Abdulrahman Kinana, who resigned as the party's Secretary General.

