Africa: CAF Lifts Restriction to Host Official Matches On Libyan Territory

26 February 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The CAF Emergency Committee has lifted restrictions on hosting of CAF international matches on Libyan territory.

This follows a CAF safety, security and stadium inspection of Tripoli and Benghazi,

from 08to 15February 2021, and further deliberation on the situation in the country.

This mission was mandated to:

- Assess the level of safety and security preparedness in the cities of Tripoli and Benghazi

- Evaluate the compliance of the hotels selected for reception of teams and officials, from the safety and security point of view.

- Assess the level of compliance of the two stadiums with club licensing requirements and CAF safety and security guidelines

Football matches will now return to Libya, beginning by Benghazi Stadium, subject to a number of conditions being met on stadium suitability to host CAF matches.

Committee has set 10 March 2021 as deadline for Libya to comply with the CAF club licensing, safety and security requirements and to satisfy follow-up inspections on the stadium suitability.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.