Africa: CAF Lifts Restriction to Host Official Matches On Libyan Territory

The CAF Emergency Committee has lifted restrictions on hosting of CAF international matches on Libyan territory.

This follows a CAF safety, security and stadium inspection of Tripoli and Benghazi,

from 08to 15February 2021, and further deliberation on the situation in the country.

This mission was mandated to:

- Assess the level of safety and security preparedness in the cities of Tripoli and Benghazi

- Evaluate the compliance of the hotels selected for reception of teams and officials, from the safety and security point of view.

- Assess the level of compliance of the two stadiums with club licensing requirements and CAF safety and security guidelines

Football matches will now return to Libya, beginning by Benghazi Stadium, subject to a number of conditions being met on stadium suitability to host CAF matches.

Committee has set 10 March 2021 as deadline for Libya to comply with the CAF club licensing, safety and security requirements and to satisfy follow-up inspections on the stadium suitability.