Ethiopia: No Culture Can Survive If It Attempts to Be Exclusive

Ethiopia, the source of wisdom, origin of human kind and civilization, has tremendous history that dates backs to the ancient times. The nation is rich in having longstanding socio-cultural values, heritages, rites such as wedding and mourning ceremonies, awe-inspiring street festivals (Buhe, Meskel (Epiphany), Meskel (The Finding of True Cross) which are the manifestation of its distinctive cultural values and norms.

Having its own cultural features, Ethiopia has unique cultural attires that have been passing down from generation to generations. However, in order for the culture flourish and benefit from it, it is important to modernize the outfits in a manner keeping its traditional touch. This is why our cultural dresses need to be made in various styles as it enables the country to be competitive in the international market.

The green card to penetrate Ethiopia's traditional outfits to the international market would be coming up with or introducing new designs and styles with a modern touch. That way, it would be easier to produce more clothes to the international market.

Our today's world is the result of our forefathers' hard work. There are number of professionals across the country that has done tremendous and breathtaking activities in this regard. Amongst the best examples are the traditional attires designers.

Our traditional attires are one of the areas that we can display the nation's culture. Currently, it is a good thing that people have started dressing up traditional clothes on a regular basis though there are still individuals who prefer to buy it for specific occasions.

If we do not value what we have, it is hard to expect others respect and wear it. Even though there are promising progress regarding developing a habit of wearing traditional attires, comparing with the various traditional outfits that could be introduced, there is much more to do.

Even though the designers make the best attires in terms of quality, style and durability, Ethiopians have been failing to appreciate and value their efforts. Close to half percent of the general population is covered by the youth. Thus, it is significant for them to show their love for their country

by wearing the cultural attires designed and made artistically by their own fellow Ethiopians. It is an undeniable fact that the fashion industry is a broad industry that allows people to explore more. It has the capacity to enable professionals to prospect to different outlook towards the fashion.

Therefore, given the fact that fashion has no border limit and could get to the world easily, Ethiopians should develop a habit of enjoying outfits that are made by Ethiopians.

Being fashion follower is not only about putting on clothes that are made in overseas. However, through valuing our own cultural clothes, we can make the world follow us.

We have to be alert in giving the priority to what we posses. In this regard, more efforts should be undertaken by concerned bodies to create awareness among the public as using domestic products would help the nation in many aspects. It is also important to ensure the development of the nation through purchasing and using our products.

As it is said "No culture can survive if it attempts to be exclusive." Thus, modernizing in a manner they keep their originality and promoting the attires is of paramount importance to gain the desired benefits.