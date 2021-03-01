Cameroon: P &T - New Dag Installed

Germain Koukolo Koukolo, installed last Friday has been tasked to improve working conditions. The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, has urged the new Director of General Affairs, Germain Koukolo Koukolo, to consolidate government's policy on human resource management, effectively implement its policy on training personnel, follow-up and improve working conditions, discipline staff, upgrade the payroll and implement legal and regulatory texts on personnel expenditure. Koukolo Koukolo was appointed by Prime Ministerial decree on September 21, 2016 and installed on September 23 by P&T boss, Minette Libom Li Likeng.

The new DAG comes at a time the Ministry is faced with the challenge of developing and attaining the country's 2016-2020 digital economy vision and meeting the ICT stakes of the 2016 Female Africa Nations Cup. The control and respect of tenders for contracts, the follow-up of the execution of service provision and the management and maintenance of equipment are some of his tasks. Minister Minette Libom Li Likeng said it was therefore imperative for the new DAG to scrupulously respect the principles of management and budgeting. "Innovate, create and push things," he was challenged. The 51-year-old Germain Koukolo Koukolo was previously in the Secretariat of the Prime Minister's office before his appointment.