Cameroon: P &T - New Dag Installed

27 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Germain Koukolo Koukolo, installed last Friday has been tasked to improve working conditions. The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, has urged the new Director of General Affairs, Germain Koukolo Koukolo, to consolidate government's policy on human resource management, effectively implement its policy on training personnel, follow-up and improve working conditions, discipline staff, upgrade the payroll and implement legal and regulatory texts on personnel expenditure. Koukolo Koukolo was appointed by Prime Ministerial decree on September 21, 2016 and installed on September 23 by P&T boss, Minette Libom Li Likeng.

The new DAG comes at a time the Ministry is faced with the challenge of developing and attaining the country's 2016-2020 digital economy vision and meeting the ICT stakes of the 2016 Female Africa Nations Cup. The control and respect of tenders for contracts, the follow-up of the execution of service provision and the management and maintenance of equipment are some of his tasks. Minister Minette Libom Li Likeng said it was therefore imperative for the new DAG to scrupulously respect the principles of management and budgeting. "Innovate, create and push things," he was challenged. The 51-year-old Germain Koukolo Koukolo was previously in the Secretariat of the Prime Minister's office before his appointment.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.