Sudan: East Darfur to Install 200 Solar-Powered Water Supply Units

27 February 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — An agreement to supply and install 200 solar energy units to operate water stations in East Darfur was signed between El Azari Maki El Sadig International Company and the government of East Darfur on Thursday in Khartoum.

The project, which will cost and estimated SDG 584.5 million, was signed between the Ministry of Finance, the wali (governor) of East Darfur, Mohamed Aliyu, and the company General Director, El Azari Maki Mohamed El Sadig, and Director of Coordination, Yousef Ismail El Taher. Project implementation will take 75 days.

El Taher said that the project constitutes a "vital leap" and is of utmost importance to the state, stressing that solar energy is one of the renewable natural energy sources that contributes to solving many environmental problems, especially environmental pollution.

"The model of partnership between the government and the private sectors is the basis for achieving a sustainable development project, and our economic policy is directed towards supporting production, education and health rather than supporting consumption, as production is what will save our country at this stage," tweeted Hamdok on Thursday following a meeting the leaders of the Sudanese Business and Employers' Federation.

In January, a virtual meeting of the Friends of Sudan group, which includes the USA, France, Germany, Britain, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt as well as international institutions, discussed the preparations for holding a Paris Conference on Sudan scheduled for May 17. The conference aims to encourage public and private international investment in Sudan after its removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

