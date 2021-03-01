Western Sahara: East Timorese President Congratulates President of Republic On 45th Anniversary of SADR

Dili (East Timor) — President of the Republic of East Timor, Mr. Francisco Guterres, has sent a message to President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, in which he congratulated him on the 45th anniversary of the proclamation of the Sahrawi Republic (SADR).

The President of East Timor expressed his appreciation to the Sahrawi people and their revolution under the leadership of his legitimate representative, the Polisario Front for Freedom and Independence, as well as the gains made under the SADR, which celebrates its 45th birthday.

Francisco Guterres underlined that the resumption of the Sahrawi people's struggle demonstrated its determination to fight for the restoration of its inalienable rights.