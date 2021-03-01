Western Sahara: East Timorese President Congratulates President of Republic On 45th Anniversary of SADR

25 February 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Dili (East Timor) — President of the Republic of East Timor, Mr. Francisco Guterres, has sent a message to President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, in which he congratulated him on the 45th anniversary of the proclamation of the Sahrawi Republic (SADR).

The President of East Timor expressed his appreciation to the Sahrawi people and their revolution under the leadership of his legitimate representative, the Polisario Front for Freedom and Independence, as well as the gains made under the SADR, which celebrates its 45th birthday.

Francisco Guterres underlined that the resumption of the Sahrawi people's struggle demonstrated its determination to fight for the restoration of its inalienable rights.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.