Western Sahara: President of Republic Receives Message of Congratulations From Venezuelan President On 45th Anniversary of Proclamation of Sadr

27 February 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Caracas (Venezuela) — President of Venezuela, Mr. Nicolas Maduro, has congratulated President of the Republic, Secretary General of Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, in a message on behalf of the people and government of Venezuela on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the proclamation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

"I am pleased to express to you, on behalf of the Venezuelan people and on my own behalf, our congratulations on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the brotherly SADR, which you are celebrating on February 27th," says Nicolas Maduro.

The Venezuelan President also emphasized the historical ties of brotherhood that bind the two brotherly countries, expressing his country's desire to strengthen and develop bilateral relations and joint action for a multilateral world.

