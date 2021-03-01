Somalia: Saudi and Somalia Agree to Strengthen Relations

27 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations after a meeting between two diplomats representing the countries in Cairo.

According to Arab News, Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met with his Somali counterpart Dr Abdur Razzaq Sead Abdi on Wednesday.

The envoys discussed ways to enhance their cooperation as the OIC aims to serve Islamic causes in the midst of current challenges.

The two sides also discussed areas of joint Islamic action and how to best serve the OIC and its 35 active bodies and institutions.

Abdi stressed the importance of lasting peace, stability and development within Somalia.

He also praised the Kingdom for the humanitarian support and developmental contributions it provides to the Somali people.

