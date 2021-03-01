East Africa: EAC Leaders to Debate Somalia's Bid to Join the Bloc

Members of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State are set to discuss the progress report on the verification exercise for Somalia's application to join the block.

The 21st ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State is set to take place virtually on Saturday consideration of Somalia's request to join the six-member bloc high on agenda.

The leaders will also discuss the consideration of DR Congo to join the bloc.

In 2016 Somalia first applied to join the regional interrogation but was not given green light due to unrevealed reasons.

Somalia protested and reapplied again in 2018.

The East African Community (EAC) is a regional intergovernmental organisation of 6 Partner States: the Republics of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, the United Republic of Tanzania, and the Republic of Uganda, with its headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.