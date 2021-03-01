Somalia: UN Security Council Adds Three Shabaab Leaders to Sanctions List

The United Nations Security Council has imposed sanctions on three Al-Shabaab leaders following a resolution adopted on Friday.

"On 26 February 2021, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia approved the addition of the entries specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by Security Council resolution 1844 (2008) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations," UN said in a statement.

Among leaders who have been added to the list is Abukar Ali Aden al-Shabaab's deputy leader, for "engaging in or providing acts that threaten the Djibouti Agreement of 18 August 2008 or the political process, or threaten the TFIs or AMISOM by force"

UN said Abukar had ties with Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP ) and Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), the resolution reads in part.

"Ayman helped with preparations for the 5 January 2020 attack on Camp Simba in Lamu County, Kenya," the statement added.

"Karate played a key role in the Amniyat, the wing of al-Shabaab responsible for the recent attack on Garissa University College in Kenya that resulted in nearly 150 deaths. The Amniyat is al-Shabaab's intelligence wing, which plays a key role in the execution of suicide attacks and assassinations in Somalia, Kenya, and other countries in the region, and provides logistics and support for al-Shabaab's terrorist."