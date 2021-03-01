Angola: Cnc Case - Constitutional Court Rejects Extraordinary Appeal

Luanda — The Constitutional Court has rejected the extraordinary appeal of unconstitutionality of the defendants in the case of the National Chargers Council (CNC).

The decision is contained in the ruling 663/2021, which dismisses the appeal of unconstitutionality filed by the defence of the four defendants.

In the document, the Constitutional Court declares constitutionality of the judgment issued by the plenary of the Supreme Court, as fundamental rights, freedoms and guarantees provided for in the Constitution have not been violated.

Former Transport Minister Augusto Tomás and other co-defendants appealed the judgment of 19 November 2019, handed down by the Supreme Court (TS) plenary.

In the ruling, the TS sentenced the defendants for committing crimes of an equity nature to two to eight years in prison and the payment of a fine and indemnity in favour of the Angolan State of 40 million dollars, 13 million euros and up to AKz 1 billion.

The defense of former Transport Minister Augusto Tomás claimed that the defendant did not have a fair and equitable trial.

According to him, the former minister was illegally detained, as the immunities had not been waived. He alleged that the Court violated the presumption of innocence.

The judgment counted on the votes of the advising judges Manuel Aragão, Conceição Sango, Carlos Teixeira and Josefa dos Santos Neto.

Sentenced in the CNC Case, former Minister Augusto Tomás, former CNC Director General Manuel António Paulo, former Deputy Directors Isabel Bragança and Rui Manuel Moita.

While, Eurico Pereira da Silva received suspended sentence.

The Prosecutor Office accused the defendants of the crimes of embezzlement, money laundering, criminal association among other offences.

The decision is contained in the ruling 663/2021, which dismisses the appeal of unconstitutionality filed by the defence of the four defendants.

In the document, the Constitutional Court declares constitutionality of the judgment issued by the plenary of the Supreme Court, as fundamental rights, freedoms and guarantees provided for in the Constitution have not been violated.

Former Transport Minister Augusto Tomás and other co-defendants appealed the judgment of 19 November 2019, handed down by the Supreme Court (TS) plenary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the ruling, the TS sentenced the defendants for committing crimes of an equity nature to two to eight years in prison and the payment of a fine and indemnity in favour of the Angolan State of 40 million dollars, 13 million euros and up to AKz 1 billion.

The defense of former Transport Minister Augusto Tomás claimed that the defendant did not have a fair and equitable trial.

According to him, the former minister was illegally detained, as the immunities had not been waived. He alleged that the Court violated the presumption of innocence.

The judgment counted on the votes of the advising judges Manuel Aragão, Conceição Sango, Carlos Teixeira and Josefa dos Santos Neto.

Sentenced in the CNC Case, former Minister Augusto Tomás, former CNC Director General Manuel António Paulo, former Deputy Directors Isabel Bragança and Rui Manuel Moita.

While, Eurico Pereira da Silva received suspended sentence.

The Prosecutor Office accused the defendants of the crimes of embezzlement, money laundering, criminal association among other offences.