Angola: Parliament Passes Draft Law On Precedence, State Protocol

Luanda — National Assembly (AN) approved Thursday, in general, the Proposed Law on Precedence and the State Protocol, which defines the rules to be observed in the Official Acts and Ceremonies performed by Angola.

The document, which establishes precedence and protocol rules in events organised in the national territory and in Angola's diplomatic and consular representations abroad, was approved with 140 votes in favour, none against and 36 abstentions.

The document was presented by Minister of State and Chief of the Civil Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, at the 6th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of National Assembly, who said that the objective was to fill a gap in the Angolan legal system.

The proposal, according to him, defines specific, clear and objective rules on precedence, as in many occasions, case-by-case solutions with some subjectivism have been adopted.

This action, he stressed, has led to the adoption of less rigorous solutions regarding the observance of precedents, a fact that can lead to an inadequate treatment of personalities and institutions of the State.

"The intention is to look at a criterion for structuring the constitution of each organ and its positioning, either in the perspective of inter-organic functioning, or in the intra-organic framework between peers or individuals of the same category", he explained.

