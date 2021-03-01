Angola: Coach Stresses His Integration Into Petro De Luanda

26 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The new coach of the Petro de Luanda football team Mateus Agostinho "Bodunha" said Friday that being part of the staff facilitates his integration with the team.

Bodunha, who replaces Tony Cosano, as coach of Petro de Luanda since Wednesday, was speaking to the press for the first time at the end of last Friday´s training session.

The coach recognised existing much work to do, despite the change made.

"The fact of belonging to the club has greatly facilitated my integration as a head coach, because I know the project and the corners of the house" he said.

The forty-one year old Petro de Luanda are the leaders of the National Football Championship, Girabola2020-21, with 22 points.

The forty-one year old Petro de Luanda are the leaders of the National Football Championship, Girabola2020-21, with 22 points.

