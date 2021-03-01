Angola: Girabola 2020-21 - FC Bravos Do Maquis Rise to 3rd Position

Luanda — FC Bravos do Maquis rose to 3rd position of the National Football Championship of the first division (Girabola2020-21) with 20 points, after benefitting from default win over Santa Rita de Cássia.

In its statement reached Angop on Saturday in Luanda, the Angolan Federation of Football (FAF) confirmed the 0-3 defeat of the northern Uíge province representative.

FAF states that Santa Rita showed up at the venue with expiry date of covid-19 testing, which disrupted the match.

On the other hand, the Moxico-based team rose from 5th to 3rd place in the competition led by Petro de Luanda with 22 points.

FAF also awarded 3-0 win to Académica do Lobito - sixth position with 17 points- after Sporting de Cabinda failed to make travel arrangements to the stage of the event in due time.

