Somalia: Turkish Red Crescent Donates 10 Ventilators to Somalia

27 February 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Turkish Red Crescent has donated 10 ventilators to the Somali Health Ministry, the Turkish embassy in the capital Mogadishu said on Friday.

"The machines that have been handed over to the Somali authorities will be used in intensive care units and contribute to the fight against COVID-19," the embassy said in a statement.

Dr. Abdirizak Yusuf Ahmed, a Health Ministry official, told Anadolu Agency by phone that the ventilators will help the country fight against COVID-19. He thanked the Turkish government for its support in the fight against the pandemic.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Mogadishu hospitals have run out of oxygen.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency by phone, doctors in various hospitals said the lack of an oxygen plant in the country is really challenging.

The government earlier announced Turkey will support the establishment of a medical oxygen plant in the country.

"The situation of Martini Hospital in Mogadishu is good after the Hormuud Salaam Foundation delivered the promised oxygen cylinders. But the situation could deteriorate again unless we put in place a proper oxygen supply plan," Abdullahi Osman, executive officer of the Hormuud Foundation, said on Friday.

Somalia on Thursday recorded five new deaths and 128 more COVID-19 infections, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The Horn of Africa country has so far recorded 6,687 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 3,784 recoveries and 223 deaths.

