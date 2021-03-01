Africa: AU and Somalia Security Forces Attack Al-Shabaab Bases in Lower Shabelle Region

In Joint offensive operations last week, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops and Somalia Security Forces (SSF) attacked several locations used as hideouts by the armed militant group, Al-Shabaab, in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia.

On February 17, 2021, based on intelligence from partners, the joint forces conducted a dawn attack on Mishaani and Doonka daafeedow enemy locations about six kilometers north east of Beledamin Forward Operating Base (FOB), where several Al-Shabaab militants were killed.

Beledamin Forward Operating Base is manned by Ugandan AMISOM troops.

"These precise offensive operations in our area of responsibility, which we jointly conducted with the Somalia Security Forces, are part of a series of ongoing combat operations aimed at further degrading Al-Shabaab capabilities," said the Commander of Ugandan troops serving under AMISOM, Brig. Gen. Don William Nabasa.

Al Shabaab had been using hideouts in Mishaani, Camp and Doonka daafeedow locations to attack AMISOM bases as well as terrorize civilians in the Lower Shabelle region.

In another on the spot operation, on February 12, 2021, AMISOM troops hit an Al-Shabaab hideout in Adimole.

AMISOM troops, in their area of responsibility in the region, have identified, successfully detonated and recovered a number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the insurgents on local roads and along main supply routes.

The explosives target AMISOM and civilian vehicles.

"Our operations are planned to flush out enemy pockets, securing main supply routes and consolidating overall security.

This is in line with the mission mandate and our revised Concept of Operations (CONOPs) 2018-2021 and the Somalia Transition Plan (STP)", Brig. Gen. Nabasa added.

Congratulating Sector 1 AMISOM forces for yet another significant achievement, the SRCC and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira said that, these operations are visibly rendering the Main Supply Routes and population centres more secure in the region.

They are advancing the accomplishment of the Mission's mandate through the implementation of the Somali Transition Plan, he said.