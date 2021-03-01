Sudan: Govt 'Committed' to Trial of Darfur War Criminals

26 February 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's Attorney General, Tajelsir El Hibir, confirmed that the transitional government is committed to implementing peace agreements that mandate the trial of those accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur region, at El Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum yesterday.

"This issue is an important part of the Juba Peace Agreement," El Hibir said during a criminal court workshop held by the Darfur Bar Association (DBA) in cooperation with El Damakar newspaper and the Institute for Democracy in Sudan.

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Aisha Musa El Saeed, announced that laws which allow for the trial of those accused of committing crimes in Darfur have been approved by the TSC and the Council of Ministers.

She called for reform of judicial institutions and restoration of the apparatus that have been corrupted by the former regime. "There is no peace without justice," she said, stressing the need for justice to take its course so that the families of the victims can heal.

El Hibir indicated that a complete vision has not yet emerged regarding the status of the trial of Ali Muhammad Ali Abdelrahman (also known as Ali Kushayb). He said that the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in the Netherlands, on February 14 in relation to the trial of Ali Kushayb is a "positive step".

The DBA said in a statement on Wednesday that it has taken notice of the Attorney General's directives to his officials at the Public Prosecution, to publish the names of those against whom criminal arrest warrants were issued and against whom initial evidence was provided in the first Kerending incidents.

