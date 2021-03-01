Tanzania: Women in Management Awards in the Offing

Women in Management (WIMA) in collaboration with UN Global Compact and Tanzania Institute of Directors have officially announced the Women In Management Awards for 2021.

The second edition of awards aims at recognizing and celebrating women who have excelled in their careers, businesses and everyday life while inspiring others.

Speaking at the launch, the Country Director for CV People of Tanzania, Naike Moshi said that: "It's been a long wait, but we are pleased to finally announce that the second edition of the WIMA Awards is here and set to once again celebrate the senior women leaders across Africa excelled in their professional careers in different ways.

"The WIMA Awards were established purposely to promote and increase visibility for Senior-Level Women in Management. The idea came to feature 50 Senior Women in Management to our Social Media Pages "Career Women Wednesday."

According to Ms Naike, every year the corporate industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds and it was proud to be a part of its success story through the initiative.

Elaborating more, the Country Director said the initiative has added more categories such as SDG female champion, WIMA Stem Awards, Next Gem WIMA Awards, "He for She" Leadership Award, WIMA abilities Award, WIMA Lifetime Award and Exemplary Female Leadership during Covid-19 crisis.

Each category will have nominees who are to be voted and winners will be presented at the 2021 WIMA awards gala on 27th March, this year.

"There's no doubt that WIMA awards will remain Africa's most prestigious awards and most reputable recognition of senior Corporate female leaders across the continent", said Naike.

Moreover, the Interim Executive Director for UN Global Compact Tanzania, Marsha Yambi, added that: "This initiative organized by WIMA has opened many closed doors to women as well as corporates to find best talents and it has delivered profitable results to the country's economy.

"It's not only about the award that matters, it's all about finding the hidden success of women and bringing them out to appreciate their silent leadership and also to encourage them to mentor more men and women towards gender equality, which is a SDG goal number 5 of the UN Global compact.

She added the awards challenge traditional views of women's roles as business leaders and help prompt companies to take action to create more gender equal workplaces," said Marsha.

The Acting Head of Technical Training from Tanzania Institute of Directors Abdul Kela was of the view that the awards are open platform as he encourages females to participate in the labour-force by honouring them in their careers and motivates more women to take leadership roles in the workplace.