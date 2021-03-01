Zimbabwe: First Days This Year Without Covid-19 Death

For the first time this year, no new deaths were reported on Saturday or yesterday by the Ministry of Health and Child Care as Zimbabwe continues to ease slowly away from the remnants of the second wave.

The number of new cases on Saturday, at 14, was also easily the lowest seen this year and half the previous lowest for the year, 28 on Sunday last week. However new cases did rise to 31 yesterday, still the third lowest of the year.

After a very modest but still noticeable bump in infection figures in the third week of February, last week saw the figures continue the decline seen after the peak of the Second Wave in mid January.

The rolling seven day average for new infections, at 42, was less than a quarter of the 172 at the beginning of the year and just over four percent of the 956 at the peak of the second wave. The rolling average takes into account delays in submitting test results from a rest centre and daily ups and downs that come from jumps in testing. The rolling average does measure trends accurately.

For deaths, the slight bump in new infections last week appeared as an even smaller bump in deaths this week, with the daily rolling average of deaths rising from four to five before falling back to four by Friday and three yesterday. Again the rolling average shows the trend. The rolling average is now less than 10 percent of the peak seen on 25 January.

Active cases dropped below 2 000, reaching 1960 yesterday, less than a fifth of 10 326 seen on 26 January and now well below the 2 368 seen at the start of the year. As it takes up to two weeks to clear an active case, the number still includes some people infected when infection rates were much higher,

The recovery rates is now well over 90 percent at 90,5 percent and still rising. This is the percentage of people who fell sick since the start of the pandemic in March last year who are now free of infections.