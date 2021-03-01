Mozambique: Covid-19 - Over 1,100 Recoveries On Friday

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Friday a near record number of recoveries from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Health Ministry press release, over the previous 24 hours, 1,130 people were declared to have made a full recovery (808 in Maputo city, 225 in Sofala, 88 in Inhambane and nine in Zambezia). This figure has only been surpassed so far this year by the 1,729 recoveries declared on 11 February.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 39,806. This is 68.4 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique,

This good news is tempered by the rising death toll, The Ministry release reported a further seven Covid-19 deaths. These latest deaths were four men and three women, all Mozambican citizens, and aged between 23 and 83. Six of them died in Maputo city and one in Niassa.

The total death toll from Covid-19 is now 620. Most of these deaths - 490 (79 per cent) - have occurred in the capital.

Since the start of the pandemic, 417,081 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 3,099 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 590 were from Maputo city, 508 from Nampula, 375 from Tete, 338 from Zambezia, 334 from Inhambane, 308 from Niassa, 192 from Cabo Delgado, 167 from Gaza, 118 from Sofala, 89 from Manica and 80 from Maputo province.

2,478 of the tests gave negative results, while 621 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 58,218.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested who are found to be carrying the virus) was just over 20 per cent. This compares with 17.3 per cent on Thursday, 20.8 per cent on Wednesday, 22.2 per cent on Tuesday, 22.1 per cent on Monday and 23.1 per cent on Sunday.

609 of the cases reported on Friday are Mozambican citizens, ten are foreigners (but the Ministry did not announce their nationalities) and the nationalities of the other two have yet to be confirmed. 339 are men or boys and 282 are women or girls. 46 are children under the age of 15 and 30 are over 65 years old. In 22 cases, no age information was available.

For the first time in months, the largest number of cases reported came from the north, and not from the far south. There were 130 cases from Cabo Delgado, and 108 from Nampula. In what is still regarded as the epicentre of the Mozambican epidemic, there were 115 cases from Maputo city, and 20 from Maputo province. There were also 95 cases from Zambezia, 40 cases from Tete, 40 from Inhambane, 32 from Niassa, 26 from Gaza, 11 from Sofala and four from Manica.

Over the same 24 hour period, the Ministry release reported that 14 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (13 in Maputo and one in Sofala), and 23 new patients were admitted (19 in Maputo, two in Niassa, one in Sofala and one in Inhambane).

There are now 234 people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (up from 232 on Thursday). The great majority of these patients - 170 (72.7 per cent) - are in Maputo. There are also 17 patients hospitalised in Matola, 14 in Zambezia, eight in Sofala, seven in Tete, six in Nampula, four in Cabo Delgado, three in Niassa. three in Inhambane, one in Manica and one in Gaza.

Because of the large number of recoveries reported on Friday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has dropped to 17,788 (down from 18,304 on Thursday). The active cases are distributed as follows: Maputo city, 11,077 (62.3 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1.976; Sofala, 1,647; Cabo Delgado, 915; Inhambane, 519; Nampula, 404; Niassa, 395; Tete, 339; Zambezia, 287; Manica, 185; and Gaza, 44.