Ethiopia: Scholars' Forum Said Pivotal for GERD Construction

27 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye Mengiste

ADDIS ABABA - The National Coordinating Office of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) announced that scholars' forum will be established in the near future to garner professional support for the success of the construction of the Dam.

Henok Alemayehu, Director of Public Diplomacy and International Relations of the Office's Diaspora Participation told The Ethiopian Herald that scholars have contributed support to GERD financially and technically engaging in negotiations.

However, the participation of scholars of higher learning institutions is not as expected compared to those of other countries and Ethiopian Diaspora. "We understand that the main problem is due to lack of well-organized approach," he said.

Therefore, the purpose of establishing the scholars' forum is to increase fund raising and build scholars' negotiating capacity.

Henok added that the forum is launched at Adama University of Science and Technology and a week later will be commenced at Bahir Dar University. The forum will be officially launched in the near future in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said scholars should use the Grand Renaissance Dam project as a venue for research and development targeting at strengthening people-to-people relations, and the office is in charge of facilitating advantageous conditions to the establishment of the forum.

Once established, scholars are expected to do a lot of work, especially scientific research for the successful completion of the dam.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.