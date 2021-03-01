Ethiopia: Scholars' Forum Said Pivotal for GERD Construction

ADDIS ABABA - The National Coordinating Office of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) announced that scholars' forum will be established in the near future to garner professional support for the success of the construction of the Dam.

Henok Alemayehu, Director of Public Diplomacy and International Relations of the Office's Diaspora Participation told The Ethiopian Herald that scholars have contributed support to GERD financially and technically engaging in negotiations.

However, the participation of scholars of higher learning institutions is not as expected compared to those of other countries and Ethiopian Diaspora. "We understand that the main problem is due to lack of well-organized approach," he said.

Therefore, the purpose of establishing the scholars' forum is to increase fund raising and build scholars' negotiating capacity.

Henok added that the forum is launched at Adama University of Science and Technology and a week later will be commenced at Bahir Dar University. The forum will be officially launched in the near future in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said scholars should use the Grand Renaissance Dam project as a venue for research and development targeting at strengthening people-to-people relations, and the office is in charge of facilitating advantageous conditions to the establishment of the forum.

Once established, scholars are expected to do a lot of work, especially scientific research for the successful completion of the dam.