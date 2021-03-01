Ethiopia: Turning Campaigns to Righteous Avenues

opinion

Since the 6th round national elections in Ethiopia is around the corner, contending parties have started campaigning with a view to wining public confidence and securing votes via exhibiting their all rounded alternatives.

Interestingly, the country earlier made its crucial institutions such as the defense force, the national institution for security services and the election board independent and helps them stand on their two feet. This is a promising step to make a great contributions to the fairness and credibility of the elections so the saying goes, "A good beginning is a partial ending."

The election is expected to be a miraculous one as many parties can come up with thoughts about what should be done and a desire to influence the entrenched election culture so far. However, the general electorate will find a way of taking opinions and turning them into solutions to problems.

Yes, the country is committed to open new chapter for the democratic arena. Since the approach peculiarly privileging the ruling party with the unfettered access to public resources including the media is made history, contending parties are confidently and aggressively working to attract public attention.

Hence, the year 2021 is believed to be dubbed the biggest election in the country given the quite unprecedented high number of electorates are expected to vote.

Political parties have to be vibrant and competitive enough taking advantage of the widened political landscape emancipating from being institutionally weak, structurally defective and operationally fragile. They shall grow both vertically and horizontally to assume that enviable position of an institution with capacity to uphold the tenets of democracy. Besides, they should run campaigning full of civility.

The majority of the political parties are now working to make the election a more robust and competitive. With no doubt, voters too want to hold their leaders accountable through elections, so their elected leaders have to translate election promises into public policies which engender equality, unity, coexistence, democratic governance and development.

Competitive elections are regarded as critical for promoting socio-economic policies which are responsive to people's needs and aspirations and aim at eradicating poverty and expanding the choices that all people have in their lives.

The international community and local actors are also expected to work together to democratize and enhance the credibility of elections in the country.

More work lies ahead for Ethiopians to show leadership in the exercise of accountability in the same way they expect the international community to act when it comes to supporting democracy and elections.

Undeniably, the role campaigns play in making elections competitive and help citizens have reasonable and equitable opportunities to compete to be elected to governmental offices is worth citing.

True, political competition is a central component of elections that truly reflect the will of the people. The principle of competitiveness relates to aspects of the election throughout the electoral cycle. The legal framework must allow citizens to come together and register political parties to represent their interests, and provide access to spots on the ballot for parties or candidates. Parties and candidates in turn must be able to campaign and voters to cast their ballots free from illegal moves, violence, intimidation or duress.

Parties have to be successful in adapting to the changing political environment thinking out of the box-bringing about national political ideology-as election is not confined to a limited locality instead takes a big national picture. Thus, they are expected to turn campaigns to righteous avenues to office.