Ethiopia: EU, Germany Donate 22 Vehicles to Nebe

The European Union (EU) and Government of Germany on Thursday donated 22 vehicles to the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) in a bid to strengthen the latter's capacity of delivering credible General Elections.

In a press statement EU's Delegation in Addis Ababa sent to The Ethiopian Herald said that the delivery greatly symbolizes EU and Germany's commitment to the NEBE in the context of strengthening its capacity and structures. The 22 cars that are composed of 10 Pick Up and 12 Hard Top are supplied to NEBE with periodic maintenance and insurance for two years for a total amount of 771,956 Euro.

The delegation stated that democracy support is at the center of the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and the EU's development cooperation with its partner countries. The EU provides extensive support to initiatives and programs that seek to develop and consolidate human rights, democratic institutions and the rule of law in partners' countries.

In light of the ongoing reform process in Ethiopia, initiated with the appointment of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D), it is paramount that the election board is adequately equipped to perform its core mandate of delivering credible national elections while working to ensure sustainability of democratic gains.

The delegation further indicated that in Ethiopia, the EU supports two projects: The Prevention of Electoral Violence project funded at 3.6 million Euro in collaboration with the European Response to the Electoral Cycle (EURECS project.) funded at 16.5 million Euro by EU and the German Ministry of Cooperation.

Also, the German Ministry of Cooperation announced an additional four million Euro in support of the electoral process in Ethiopia. Both of the said projects are implemented by the European Center for Electoral Support, it was learnt.