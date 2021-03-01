Ethiopia: CWRA Eyes At Transforming Construction Sector

The Construction Works Regulatory Authority (CWRA) said that it has been working to transform the country's construction sector through research-based strategies and approaches.

This was disclosed at a public discussion the authority held with stakeholders in Adama town of the Oromia State.

In his opening remark at the forum, CWRA Director-General Mesfin Negewo stated that Ethiopia's construction industry has faced quality, poor administration and corruption challenges and the projects are overpriced and delayed thereby demanding scientific approaches.

The Director-General indicated that the construction activities and management system particularly in government-run projects need implementation of strong modernization initiatives.

Noting that the enormous contribution of construction sector to national economy accounting 60 percent of the national capital budget, Mesfin indicated that scientific regulation of the sector would have paramount importance to enhance efficiency of construction projects.

Accordingly, scientific and research-based approaches have been taking place to transform the construction sector trough addressing the critical hurdles that it has currently encountered.

Meanwhile, Building Works Inspection Director with the authority, Bereket Tezera (Engineer) told The Ethiopian Herald that the authority has managed to save over 100 million Birr trough regulating the construction works 69 buildings during past year-and-half-period.

According to Bereket, a lot of suspended projects have become operational due to the tireless efforts of the authority mentioning six public universities have solved construction problems per the recommendation of the regulatory body.

It was learnt that CWRA has regulated the construction works over 30 buildings and 16 road projects during the past six months of the current budget year.

The Ethiopian herald February 27/2021