Tanzania: Yanga Sail Into FA Fifth Round

YOUNG Africans progressed into the fifth round of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) after a 1-0 win over Ken Gold at Uhuru Stadium on Saturday.

Burundian import Fiston Razack scored the solitary goal to send his side to the next round courtesy of a 40th minute spot kick against a team which defended well to avoid conceding more goals.

But, the hosts finished the match with ten men on the battlefield after Angolan substitute Carlos Carlinhos was shown a straight red card for punching Ken Gold defender at the back from a scenario which was not tense for him to reiterate that way.

He replaced Deus Kaseke in the 66th minute of the second half but ended up succumbing to his first marching orders in the top flight league.

For Yanga, it was the same old story whereby they were able to control the game, making good passes, but lacked efficiency when it came to putting the ball at the back of the net.

It was a game which was more dominated at the midfield section of the pitch with the visitors showing resilience at the back making it hard for Yanga to get easy penetrations.

However, following series of knocking, at last the doors were opened in the 40th minute when a Ken Gold defender was spotted handing the ball inside the penalty box which was expertly converted by Razack.

The goal was his first in the competitive matches for the Jangwani based club before he was called to bench in the 88th minute giving chance for Michael Saprong.

Though not famously known, Ken Gold which hails from Chunya in Mbeya are among the teams doing well in the First Division League (FDL) no wonder they occupy third slot in their group A with 16 points from 10 encounters.

They are fighting hard to earn league promotion next season and managed to give Yanga a good taste throughout the match. Elsewhere on Saturday, Polisi Tanzania hammered Kwamndola FC 4-0 to book their ticket into the next stage of the contest in a game which was played at Aga Khan ground in Arusha.

The Jangwani Street based club have made it clear that their target this season is to win all the titles they will be exposed to hence a win today will see them moving close to their dreams.

Until now, they have clinched Mapinduzi Cup and are eager to fight for both ASFC and top flight league trophies to complement their objectives in the unfolding season.

Meanwhile, Yanga midfielder Balama Mapinduzi who has been out of action for a long time due to injury is expected to begin right training sessions early next month.

He had to undergo two surgeries, the first one was done at Muhimbili National Hospital in the city before he was transferred to South Africa for further treatment.

Commenting on his progress recently, coach Kaze said he expect to see Mapinduzi on the pitch in the last matches of the season after becoming 100 per cent fit to resume his duties.