Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Leather Proud of Kili Marathon Sponsorship

Moshi — Following its sponsorship of the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon 2021, the Kilimanjaro International Leather Industries Company Limited (KLICL) now says it is planning to start producing sports equipment whereby, it initially intends to produce sports shoes to start with.

This was stated by the company's public relations officer, Frederick Njoka while speaking to reporters in the Moshi, regarding the institution saying, the decision to embark of sports gear manufacturing was aimed at improving sports in the country.

"We produce a wide variety of leather products and one of our future goals is to produce sports shoes with the aim of improving the country's sports industry," he said.

Regarding the company's sponsorship of this year's Kilimanjaro Premium Lager International Marathon, Njoka said that the institution is proud to be part of the race through its sponsorship for the first time since the inception of the now famous international race.

"We are proud to be part of the sponsors of this popular race; this is our first time since its inception so we promise to work with the main sponsor and other sponsors to ensure this competition continues to grow", he said.

He continued to say that the company which was formerly known as Karanga Leather Industries produces various leather products including shoes, belts and wallets for both men and women from genuine leather, the raw materials which he said are available locally.