Uganda: Nwsc to Take Over Construction of Stalled Multi-Billion Rukungiri Water Project

28 February 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ronald Kabanza

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NSWC) managing director Dr Silver Mugisha has raised concerns about the delayed completion of a multi-billion shilling gravity water flow project further announcing a construction takeover.

"I have agreed with the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of water to give us a letter. We shall take over the project and have it completed in time," he said.

In July 2016, the Shs44 billion Kahengye water project was commissioned by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and it was contracted to an Indian company, Technofab Engineering Ltd amid hope that it would be completed within one year.

However, nearly five years later, the project has never been completed sparking frustration.

"Am completely disappointed that the project that is supposed to provide water to the people of Rukungiri has delayed to this extent," Dr Mugisha remarked at the weekend.

The water project was co-funded by the World Bank and the government to provide safe water in the sub-counties of Kebisoni, Buyanja, Rukungiri municipality, Bugangari and Nyakagyeme all in Rukungiri district and some parts of Ntungamo district.

Rukungiri district NWSC manager Mr Sam Kigundu said that: "The project was supposed to be completed in 2018 but the contractor ran bankrupt and he is apparently unable to complete the project."

According to NWSC, the project is expected to produce 9.6 million litres of water daily to solve the problem of water in Rukungiri district.

The construction site manager only identified as Mr Vanish failed to give any comment concerning the reasons as to why the project stalled.

Currently, only 600,000 litters of water are poured daily out of the required 3 million litres of water a thing that leaves many families in Rukungiri with no water that is safe and good for human consumption.

