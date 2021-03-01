Ethiopia: The Vicious Cycle of Trust

opinion

Trusting someone is not an easy thing to do. People work hard to earn other people's trust. Or is it the other way around? That is, do people become more trustworthy when they are trusted? In most cases, at least speaking from my own experience within the Ethiopian society, people need to work hard to earn others' trust. I do not want to sound too negative but I feel that in our society, trust is not something that people want to give out easily. People are rather reserved when it comes to trusting others. Maybe that is one of the reasons behind our cumbersome bureaucracies? In most cases, the decision making power of lower level employees and lower management, and even medium level management, is generally very low. Without the approval of higher level officials, things rarely get done easily. Again, the lack of trust could also justify why dictatorship is rather the norm in the country and the rest of the developing world. Dictators want everything their way. They want to put their hands on everything that needs to be done. They do not trust their own officials, so it is their way or the highway. They believe that things get done well only their way and only with their approval and blessing. The people do not know for themselves, and their choices are not trusted in any way. So they need the dictator to lead the way for them.

My question is, can't people become more trustworthy when they are better trusted? Which works best when trying to trust someone? Enforcing a set of control mechanisms to prevent the person from wrongdoing or trusting the person with no enforcement mechanism whatsoever? You would probably say that the best and sure way is to enforce control mechanisms. But I say that trust brought in that manner works only as long as the control mechanisms stay functional. On the other hand, I strongly believe that establishing a culture where people are trusted without putting a stringent control mechanism on them has the power of making people stay loyal to their conscience and abiding by basic ethical standards, with one being preventing oneself from wrongdoing and fraudulent acts.

Trust is not only about believing that someone will not engage in a fraudulent act, it is also about trusting that someone is capable of doing a task independently and with the required quality. When people are not trusted with a particular assignment, I believe that such lack of trust greatly limits their potential to perform optimally. They start to doubt themselves, and as we know, self-doubt leads to failure. So, in other words, not trusting leads to less trustworthiness.

Trusting is definitely not easy. It takes a lot of risk taking. Personally, getting trusted by people gives me a great sense of confidence and also a great sense of responsibility. The burden of responsibility of being trusted is so great that even the tiniest risk of losing that trust scares me. Not being able to earn the trust that is given to you is like convincing others that you do not deserve the prize that was awarded to you. To keep the prize, you therefore work hard.

But it is also not rarely that some people abuse the trust that was given to them. They see the trusting person as weak and as one that can readily be manipulated. So, trusting is indeed risky. But personally, I believe that people should still be given the chance to be trusted and not always looked at with suspicion! By trusting more, you see more of the person's potential and real character!