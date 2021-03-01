Ethiopia: Africa Cross Country Championships Postponed

27 February 2021
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion

The 6th edition of the Africa Cross Country Championships, which was scheduled to take place onMarch 6th and 7th in Lomé, Togo, has been postponed to a later date.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) said, "The announcement was made following a request by the Togolese authorities who raised sanitary measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Togo has so far registered 6,548 Coronavirus cases and 82 deaths.

The event had already been postponed in March 2020 due to presidential elections in the West African nation.

Kenya is among the countries that have been preparing a strong team for the 2021 Africa Cross Country Championships. The East African Nation recently held a tough national qualifying championship in the capital Nairobi that saw a number of new talents emerging from the muddy affair.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Reporter

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.