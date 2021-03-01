Ethiopia: Africa Cross Country Championships Postponed

opinion

The 6th edition of the Africa Cross Country Championships, which was scheduled to take place onMarch 6th and 7th in Lomé, Togo, has been postponed to a later date.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) said, "The announcement was made following a request by the Togolese authorities who raised sanitary measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Togo has so far registered 6,548 Coronavirus cases and 82 deaths.

The event had already been postponed in March 2020 due to presidential elections in the West African nation.

Kenya is among the countries that have been preparing a strong team for the 2021 Africa Cross Country Championships. The East African Nation recently held a tough national qualifying championship in the capital Nairobi that saw a number of new talents emerging from the muddy affair.