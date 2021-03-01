Nigeria: Custodian Investment, NASCON, Zenith Top Stocks to Watch This Week

1 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ronald Adamolekun

NASCON makes our list on account of its strong financial performance for 2020, which saw a 45.8 per cent advance in profit.

The Nigerian bourse was bearish most of the week that just went by, recording losses on Monday, Thursday and Friday, and losses for the rest of the week, with the corporate actions, deals and other fundamental factors shaping PREMIUM TIMES Stocks to Watch.

Stocks in this category have been carefully selected on the premise of how the market fared last week.

PREMIUM TIMES Stocks to Watch comprises equities monitored for potential trading and investment opportunities.

An investor may randomly assemble a range of stocks for investment purposes. But we have done ours by adopting rigorous analytical approaches to save you that hassle.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC

Custodian Investment tops our list on the strength of its impressive 2020 audited earnings report that considerable growth in both top line and profit, respectively jumping by 22.2 per cent 111 per cent.

It currently sells for N6 per share, has Earnings Per Share (EPS) of N3.01 and a Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 1.99.

Custodian Investment paid an interim dividend of N0.10 per share in 2020 and investors will be on the lookout for the firm's announcement of final dividend any moment soon.

NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC

NASCON makes our list on account of its strong financial performance for 2020, which saw a 45.8 per cent advance in profit. Its EPS is N1.73 while its PE ratio is 9.29.

ZENITH BANK PLC

Zenith Bank features on our list for declaring a N2.70 final dividend per share for financial year 2020, on the strength of its commendable 2020 financial performance, bringing its total to N3. Its EPS is N3.47, while its PE ratio is 7.34.

MTNN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

MTNN appears on our list on the basis of its fairly impressive 2020 earnings report that saw revenue grow by 15.1 per cent and profit by 0.95 per cent. It's EPS is N9.68 while is PE ratio is 17.97.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

